WATCH: Krewe of Vidal parade delights crowds

Published 4:57 pm Saturday, February 18, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

The Krewe of Vidal Mardi Gras Parade delights crowds gathered along Canal Street on Saturday afternoon. Mayor Buz Craft waves from a float. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)

VIDALIA, La. — From the bridge to Vidalia High School, crowds gathered along Carter Street for the annual Krewe of Vidal Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday afternoon and were not disappointed.

Parade floats, ATVs, horses and more drove along the street. Grand Marshal Bryce McGlothin and Miss Vidalia 2023, Taegan Delane Kenney, and other participants waved and threw beads and candy from their vehicles as they passed.

To watch a video of the parade, click the link below.

Email newsletter signup

 

 

More News

UPDATE: Natchez police on the lookout for driver who ran into utility pole on Canal Streetl

Natchez Police investigating armed robbery at convenience store

Lights out, Canal Street blocked by down utility pole

WATCH: Krewe of Phoenix parade rolls through downtown Natchez

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Has the price of eggs affected how many your family is eating?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections