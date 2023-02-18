WATCH: Krewe of Vidal parade delights crowds Published 4:57 pm Saturday, February 18, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — From the bridge to Vidalia High School, crowds gathered along Carter Street for the annual Krewe of Vidal Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday afternoon and were not disappointed.

Parade floats, ATVs, horses and more drove along the street. Grand Marshal Bryce McGlothin and Miss Vidalia 2023, Taegan Delane Kenney, and other participants waved and threw beads and candy from their vehicles as they passed.

To watch a video of the parade, click the link below.