KREWE DE SCHOOL: Elementary students partake in little Mardi Gras parade

Published 5:00 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

VIDALIA, La. — Vidalia Lower pre-k and kindergarten classes hosted their annual Mardi Gras parade on Friday morning at the school.

The lineup included Police Chief Joey Merrill as the grand marshal, a Vidalia firetruck, an ambulance, Concordia Sheriff David Hedrick, Vidalia city employees, Miss Vidalia, the Vidalia junior high and high school cheerleaders, the Vidalia High School band, the Concordia Parish Elementary teacher of the year, the VLE support staff member of the year, the VLE King and Queen and VLE pre-k and kindergarten classes.

The gallery above includes photos from the festivities.

