KREWE DE SCHOOL: Elementary students partake in little Mardi Gras parade
Published 5:00 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023
1 of 10
Gaylor prepares to wave as she passes crowds in the parade outside of Vidalia Lower Elementary School on Friday. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Finley Gaylor, age 4, and her mom Keesa McGruder march in the parade with Gaylor wearing a box float around her waist. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
The Marsalis family supports Little Myla, age 4, as she prepares to waltz in the parade with her Mardi Gras costume. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Junior high and high school cheerleaders toss beads in the parade. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Band members march in the parade. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Tyler Spence and Thomas Dutton, both 5 years old, prepare to ride in the parade. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Crowds gather on the streets surrounding Vidalia Lower Elementary for the school’s annual Mardi Gras parade on Friday morning. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Vidalia Lower students also throw candy in the parade. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Vidalia Lower students also throw candy in the parade. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Trucks, trailers and little children dressed up for Mardi Gras participated in a parade Friday morning in front of the Vidalia Lower Elementary School. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
VIDALIA, La. — Vidalia Lower pre-k and kindergarten classes hosted their annual Mardi Gras parade on Friday morning at the school.
The lineup included Police Chief Joey Merrill as the grand marshal, a Vidalia firetruck, an ambulance, Concordia Sheriff David Hedrick, Vidalia city employees, Miss Vidalia, the Vidalia junior high and high school cheerleaders, the Vidalia High School band, the Concordia Parish Elementary teacher of the year, the VLE support staff member of the year, the VLE King and Queen and VLE pre-k and kindergarten classes.
The gallery above includes photos from the festivities.