Scholar athletes to be honored at National Football Foundation banquet Tuesday Published 6:00 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

The Miss-Lou Chapter of the National Football Foundation proudly announces this year’s scholar athletes from our area high schools and junior high/middle schools.

Scholar athletes are selected by their head coach, with assistance, as needed, from the school’s guidance counselor. Metrics include their academic performance, their achievement on the football field, their performance in other sports, and extra-curricular activities.

The high school scholar athletes are as follows, in school alphabetic order:

Adams County Christian School – Samuel Warren Merriett,

Cathedral High School – Jackson Parke Lewis,

Delta Charter High School – Clay Andrew Roberson,

Ferriday High School – Chavo Trounet Thomas,

Natchez High School – Landen Kiorey Sewell,

Vidalia High School – Courtlyn T. Brooks.

The junior high/middle school scholar athletes are as follows:

Adams County Christian School – Brady Glad Sullivan,

Cathedral Middle School – Adam Walker Probst,

Delta Charter Junior High – Jaxon Hunter Meyers,

Ferriday Junior High – Robert Taylor,

Natchez Middle School – Kameron Jamil Morgan,

Vidalia Junior High – Caden Tate Kossum.

A total of $10,000 in scholastic awards will be gifted to the senior scholar athletes. Usually, the top scholar athlete is awarded $3,000, second place is awarded $2,250, third place $1,750, and 4th through 6th receive $1,000 each. The money will be sent to the college of choice to the Financial Aid Department to be spent on tuition, books, fees, dormitory room, or meal tickets.

Junior high/middle school scholar athletes will be recognized along with their coaches and will receive a plaque from the National Football Foundation.

The featured speaker at this year’s banquet is Rick Cleveland, Mississippi born sports writer and author. Rick has been Mississippi Today’s sports columnist since 2016.

Rick spent nearly 33 years at the Jackson Daily News and Clarion Ledger and was also the Executive Director of Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

Rick was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. He has written four books: (1) It’s More Than a Game, (2) Vaught – The Man and His Legacy, (3) Mississippi’s greatest Athletes, and (4) My Buddy Bill and My Pal George.

Rick has been recognized 13 times as Mississippi’s Sports Writer of the Year.

We are looking forward to his message to the scholar athletes.

Also, two prestigious National Football Foundation awards will be presented to local, well deserving people: “The Contributions to Amateur Football Award” will be awarded to Ray Simpson and “The Distinguished American Award” to Ken and Sue Beesley.

The banquet will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Father David O’Connor Family Life Center on Main Street across from St Mary’s Basilica at 7 p.m. Tickets to the banquet can be purchased from any local member of the Miss Lou Chapter of the National Football Foundation, from Denny Singleterry’s – State Farm Insurance Office on Seargent Prentiss Drive in Natchez, or by calling Freddie Sandel at (601) 442-9246.

In closing, the Miss-Lou Chapter would like to thank our business sponsors, tee box sponsors, and golfers who support the Joe Fortunato–Allen Brown Annual Golf Classic, and contributors to our scholarship fund. Without your support, these scholastic awards would not be possible. Thank You.

Freddie Sandel is with the Miss Lou Chapter of the National Football Foundation.