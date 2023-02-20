Natchez police still searching for armed robbery suspect at large Published 4:38 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police are still searching for information that could lead them to the arrest of a man who robbed a convenience store clerk at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

The robbery occurred at the Exxon on the corner of Homochitto Street and John R. Junkin Drive at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday, Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said.

Green said the suspect has been described as a Black man wearing a medical face mask and a black hoodie. The clerk told police that there had also been a black Nissan Altima parked in the parking lot on the Homochitto Street side of the store, which was the only car in the parking lot at the time of the incident but she was unsure if that was the vehicle the man was driving before he entered the store and pointed a gun at her.

Email newsletter signup

He got away with all of the money in the cash register at that time, which was about $120, Green said.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information should contact the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565 or Miss-Lou Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.