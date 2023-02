Wallace Leonard Walls Published 10:38 am Monday, February 20, 2023

NATCHEZ – Graveside Services for Wallace Leonard Walls, 65, of Natchez, MS, who died, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Merit Health Natchez will be held Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at Robert D. Mackel Funeral Home from 5 until 6 p.m.

Masks must be worn at all times.