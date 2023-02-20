WATCH: Black History Parade through historic African American sites inspires Published 7:25 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

NATCHEZ — A local nonprofit hosted the first Black History Month parade through Downtwon Natchez Monday afternoon.

The nonprofit BlackNatchez.org, hosted the parade beginning at Forks of the Road — once the second largest slave market in the South — and then proceeding for one mile west on Saint Catherine Street to the Martin Luther King Jr. Triangle.

The entire championship-winning football team at Robert Lewis Middle School served as grand marshals. Parade participants also included dance groups, Natchez alumni chapter sororities, Natchez High School band members, horses and ATVs, NAACP representatives and elected leaders.

Email newsletter signup

Click here to watch the full video of the parade.