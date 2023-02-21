Adams County burglar’s grocery trip to a church costs him a trip to jail Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

NATCHEZ — An Adams County man was arrested Monday after admitting to deputies he committed three different burglaries, including the burglary of a church on Monday afternoon, and seemingly taking only groceries.

On Monday, Adams County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Morgantown Baptist Church, where a resident stated that there had been a break-in at the church.

An individual, later identified as Alan D. Foster, was seen walking from the church holding two grocery bags full of food.

Deputies discovered three broken windows on three different doors of the church. Two of the doors couldn’t have been opened as they were blocked by a table on the inside. Investigators believe Foster entered through a rear door of the church that had a broken window and led into the church kitchen.

When deputies contacted Foster, he told them he had also entered a home across the street from his house while the homeowner was out of town on Sunday. He later admitted to going inside the church and taking cokes and coffee. After searching his residence, deputies found two grocery bags that contained 12 canned drinks of various kinds and two large bags of ground coffee.

He was arrested with an outstanding warrant for petit larceny stemming from a Jan. 1 theft, where he reportedly took meat from a neighbor’s deep freezer. He has also been charged with burglary of a church. In Mississippi, church burglary carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.