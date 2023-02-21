Gerald A. Wiley Published 11:41 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

NATCHEZ – Service for Gerald A. Wiley, 55, of Natchez, who died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Merit Health Natchez will be on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 418 Morgantown Rd., Natchez.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Mackel Funeral Home from 5 until 6 p.m., and on Saturday, the body will lie in state at the church from 10 until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Burial will be held on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery under the Direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home.

Masks are required.