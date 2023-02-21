James Harvey Whittington Published 11:38 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Feb. 4, 1935 – Feb. 17, 2023

James Harvey Whittington, 88, a long-time resident of Busy Corner, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at his home in the Busy Corner community.

He was born on Feb. 4, 1935, to Hoyt V. Whittington and Nannie Steele Whittington. Harvey served in the U.S. Air Force and drove a gas truck for most of his life. He was a member of Mary Springs Church of God of Prophecy.

He is survived by three sons, Craig Whittington and Wanda, Brad Whittington, and Aaron Whittington; three grandchildren, Deidra Rollins, Crystal Porschakin, and Jeff Whittington; four great-grandchildren, Tory Rollins, Tristen Porschakin, Shyla Porschakin, and Ty Whittington; numerous step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and step great-great-grandchildren and three sisters, Alverine Coleman, Sarah McNabb, and Gussie Stokes.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lucy Whittington; daughter, Deborah Shell, and three sisters, Flossie Bateman, Dossie Spillman, and Elise Bateman.

Visitation was held on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12 p.m. at Mary Springs Church of God of Prophecy in the Busy Corner Community, officiated by Rev. Danny Cook and Rev. Leroy MacFarland will be officiating. Interment followed in the Mary Springs Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jeff Whittington, Ty Whittington, Tristen Porschakin, Tracen Temple, Joey Leggett, and Jamie Leggett.

Honorary Pallbearers were Donald Gene Whittington, Ken Herring, and Jennings Dickey.