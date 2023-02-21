Lucky 3s: Natchez woman doubles down, doubles prize in Mississippi lottery Published 1:29 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

A Natchez woman parlayed two tickets into a big cash prize in the nearly $1 million paid out on the Wednesday, Feb. 15, Cash 4 drawing.

The woman won $10,000 on two Cash 4 tickets purchased from Seven Star in Natchez.

The player chose 3-3-3-3 in both drawings.

The winning tickets were part of more than $855,000 in combined winnings paid out in the Feb. 15 evening drawing, with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 with a Fireball of 3.

The Mississippi Lottery Commission said nearly 500 winning tickets were sold for that drawing.

“Quads” – four like numbers drawn – and “trips” – three like numbers drawn – are popular number choices for Cash 4 and Cash 3 players. When those numbers are randomly drawn, the payouts are big.

Since the launch of Cash 4 in January 2022, quads have hit five times. Trips have hit 11 times for Cash 3, which launched in September 2020.