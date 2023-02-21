Natchez Police capture suspect in Saturday morning armed robbery Published 8:15 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez City Police officers have captured the suspect in the Saturday morning armed robbery of the clerk at the Exxon gas station and convenience store located at John R. Junkin Drive and Homochitto Street.

In custody is Madarius King, 23, of Hattiesburg.

Officers were able to determine a description of the suspect and what he was driving during Saturday’s robbery.

“He is currently homeless. We had developed some information that he was staying at the Relax Inn. Our officers spotted his car on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive this evening and during a pursuit, he drove into the area of McDonald’s and Walgreens. He ditched his car back in there and took off,” Green said.

Natchez officers went back to the Relax Inn, where King returned. He was found in the room he had rented at the motel and was apprehended.

Green said King is a suspect in other armed robberies, including one or more in Lincoln County.

“Lincoln County has a warrant out for him,” the chief said.