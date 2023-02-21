Sharon Arlene Campbell Martin Published 11:37 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

April 1, 1953 – Feb. 17, 2023

WISNER, LA – Funeral services for Sharon Arlene Campbell Martin, 69, of Vidalia, LA, will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at South Central Baptist Church, Wisner, LA, with Rev. Larry Eubanks officiating; interment will follow the service at Oakley Cemetery, in Gilbert, LA; visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the church; all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home – Winnsboro.

Sharon was born to the union of the late Joseph Campbell and the late Claudean Hill Campbell, on April 1, 1953, in Wisner, LA; and passed from this life Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at her residence in Vidalia, LA, surrounded by her family.

Sharon, a loving wife, and mother who was very dedicated to her family, was a Seamstress for Kelly’s Kids and Fruit of the Loom.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Charlie A. Martin, Jr.

She is survived by her sons, Brent Martin, and Tommy Martin; chosen daughter, Rebecca Neal; brother, Robert Campbell; and a host of nieces and nephews, and other family and friends.

Pallbearers are Devin Alexander, Landon Ashley, Jason Bandy, Scott Bandy, Caden Doyle, and Doug Holzhauer.

Honorary pallbearers are Mark White, Marvin Morehead, Chris Cothern, Zach Cothern, Robert Bass, Wayne Bandy, Jimmy Pickering, Danny Johnese, Sharon Boone, Charlotte Roach, and Charlotte Beaty.

Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com.