Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Feb. 10-16:

Omar Pinkney charged with possession sale. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Feb. 10-16:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Feb. 15:

Michael Nicholas George, 36, pleaded guilty to trespass after notice of non-permission. Sentenced to 15 days with 12 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Banned from Holiday Inn Express and Hampton Inn. Fine set at $748.75.

Jarell Johnson, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Banned from Exxon – Blue Sky. Fine set at $748.75.

Shameka Latoria Edney, 44, pleaded guilty to disturbance of a business. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Banned from Pizza Hut North. Fine set at $548.75.

Billy Jo Wagley, 49, charged with petit larceny. Case remanded to files.

Tuesday, Feb. 14:

Eric Dwayne Dennis, 44, charged with grand larceny. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Gabriel Lukas Schofield, 21, charged with burglary: all but dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Michael Jeffery Washington, 32, charged with simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Eliegrel Quartas White, 34, charged with controlled substance: illegal possession. Case dismissed – no probable cause.

Wayne Havard, Age N/A, charged with grand larceny. Case dismissed.

Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Feb. 10-16:

Vincent Roust, 32, Ridgecrest, sentenced to two days in jail.

Otis Jefferson, 20, Alexandria, sentenced to one year suspended with one year probation upon payment of $1,452.50 for illegal use of a firearm.

Tyler Harris, 30, Vidalia, sentenced to three years suspended with three years probation upon payment of $1,952.50 for illegal possession of stolen things.

Destiny Weatherspoon, 28, Ferriday, fined $1,727.50 for driving while intoxicated (first offense), no seatbelt, carless operation, and possession of marijuana.

Major B. Wood Jr., 36, Vidalia, sentenced to one year suspended with one year probation upon payment of $1,992.50 for possession of a schedule II drug.

Carlon McKeel, 29, Ferriday, sentenced to six months suspended upon payment of $460 for introduction of contraband and criminal mischief.

Tyrese Jefferson, 23, Ferriday, sentenced to three years of probation upon payment of $952.50 for illegal possession of stolen things.

Timothy Thompson, 61, Ferriday, sentenced to two years suspended with two years probation upon payment of $1,992.50 for possession of a schedule II drug.

Roger Calkins, 53, Ferriday, sentenced to six months suspended upon payment of $760 for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Mehgan Bolyer, 34, Vidalia, sentenced to six months suspended upon payment of $360 for illegal possession of stolen things.

Sheena King, 38, Ferriday, sentenced to 20 days in jail suspended upon payment of $360 for disturbing the peace.

Charles Harbor, 59, Jonesville, sentenced to six months suspended upon payment of $1,357.50 for driving while intoxicated, first offense.

Tyrone Thomas, 43, Vidalia, sentenced to six months suspended upon payment of $1,157.50 for driving while intoxicated (first offense) and driving under suspension.

Brandy Tarver, 41, Monterey, sentenced to 20 days in jail suspended upon payment of $610 for disturbing the peace.

Jawanda Green, 47, Ferriday, sentenced to six months probation upon payment of $360 for disturbing the peace.