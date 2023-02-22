Crime Reports: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Monique Danielle Washington, 35, 294 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Orian Vondarous Evans, 35, 117 Wisteria Lane, Natchez, on charge of simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman. Bond set at $25,000.

Arrests — Sunday

Montrell Micheal Denel Tennessee, 32, 302 West Vidal Street Extension, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Erica Larae Perkins, 31, 302 West Vidal Street Extension, Vidalia, La., on charge of aggravated assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Juneka Lashawn Fleming, 32, 4 Reynolds Street, Natchez, on charges of simple assault: attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm and telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Arrests — Friday

Keith Wardell Minor, 25, 10 Terry Road, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault/domestic violence and burglary; dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not. No bond set on either charge.

Dalexus Keyana Jones, 23, 17 Montebello Drive, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $337.50 on first count and $358.75 on second count.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Maple Street.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Breaking and entering on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Wall Street.

Shoplifting on Devereux Drive.

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Hit and run on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Aldrich Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Open door on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on West Steirs Lane.

Hit and run on Creek Bend Road.

Reports — Sunday

Domestic disturbance on West Vidal Street Extension.

Two traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop at Furniture Factory Outlet.

Traffic stop on Roselawn Drive.

Accident on Canal Street.

Two false alarms on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Duncan Avenue.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Ratcliff Road.

Domestic disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Beaumont Street.

Disturbance on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Domestic disturbance on Dumas Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on Linden Drive.

Harassment on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Three traffic stops on Arlington Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Ambulance needed on Lumber Street.

Traffic stop on Lamar Street.

Traffic stop at Corner Mart.

Traffic stop at McDonald’s.

Reports — Friday

Accident on Government Fleet Road.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Five traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Main Street.

Malicious mischief on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Loud noise/music on Dumas Drive.

Theft on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Hit and run on North Canal Street.

Domestic disturbance on North Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Landell Datrall Scott, 43, Cross Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court. Released on $360.50 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Alan Dean Foster, 62, Second Street, Natchez, on charges of petit larceny and burglary of a church. Held without bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Ashley Denise Bennett, 31, Lagrange Road, Natchez, on charges of two counts of no driver’s license, seat belt violation, and two counts of speeding. Released on $668.50 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Haley Nettles, 21 North Swan Court, Natchez, on charges of resisting arrest and failure to appear (disorderly conduct). Released without bond.

Nancy Clary Vanderford, 26, Brooklyn Drive, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense and no insurance. Released on $1,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

Unauthorized use on Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on Choctaw Street.

Identity theft on State Street.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Malicious mischief on Davis Court.

Dog problem on Hensley Road.

Breaking and entering on Second Street.

Intelligence report on Second Street.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on Woodhill Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Airport Road.

Alarm on Emerald Mound Road.

Disturbing the peace on West Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84.

Reports — Sunday

Loud noise/music on Redd Loop Road.

Child abuse on Lake Montrose Road.

Prowler on Ingram Circle.

Aggravated assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on Lotus Drive.

Harassment on Montgomery Road.

Loud noise/music on Wildlife Way.

Reports — Saturday

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Airport Road.

Reports — Friday

Intelligence report in Woodville Area.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Country Club Drive.

Harassment on Newman Road.

Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road.

False alarm on Greenfield Road.

Threats on Terry Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Washington Street.

Accident on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop on Sandpiper Road.

Traffic stop on John A. Quitman Boulevard.

Disturbance on North Swan Court.

Two unwanted subjects on Redd Loop Road.

Threats on Lower Woodville Road.

Warrant/affidavit on North Swan Court.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Patrice Johnson, 39, 127 Ralph’s Road, Vidalia, simple criminal damage to property, theft less than $1,000, criminal trespass, misrepresenting during booking. Bond set at $3,250.

Arrests — Monday

Maurice Bachus Jr., 57, 302 Robins Lane, Clayton, warrant for another agency. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Andrew A. Brown, 33, homeless, warrants for simple battery and theft less than $1,000.

Billy Rozenboom, 44, 2632 Winchester Ave., Martinsburg, West Virginia, possession of a schedule II drug, no insurance and driving under suspension. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Johnathon Bates Jr., 40, 199 Loomis Lane, Clayton, possession of a schedule I drug, introducing contraband in a penal facility, failure to register as a sex offender. No bond set.

Joseph Bonnette, 30, 324 Lake Drive, Ferriday, bench warrant for failure to pay. No bond set.

Kirk Bethley, 60, 197 Mack Moore Road, Ferriday, warrant from another agency. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Jodi C. Lambert, 51, 209 Elizabeth Road, Ferriday, possession of a schedule II drug with intent, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule I drug with intent, possession of a schedule III drug, possession of a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. No bond set.

Thomas Reams, 63, 209 Elizabeth Road, Ferriday, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule II drug with intent, possession of a schedule I drug with intent, possession of a schedule III drug and possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.

John M. Harper, 46, 175 Emfinger Road, Ferriday, bank fraud and possession of a schedule II drug. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Leo Riles, 29, 1930 Annuncation St., New Orleans, introducing contraband and possession of a schedule III drug with intent. No bond set.

Adam Wheeler, 29, 318 Oakley, Shreveport, probation violation. No bond set.

Breezy Keith, 44, 108 Apple St., Ridgecrest, resisting with force or violence three counts, domestic abuse battery two counts, disturbing the peace with violent behavior. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Teress Hill, 55, Mack Moore Road, Ferriday, public intimidation. No bond set.

Timothy Thompson, 61, 5253 Hwy 568, warrant for another agency. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Search warrant on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Ralphs Road.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Nuisance animals on Vidalia Drive

Criminal damage to property on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 565.

Loose horses on US 84.

Drug violation on Louisiana Highway 15.

Disturbance on Miranda Drive.

Road hazard on US 84.

Unwanted person on Cowan Street.

Disturbance on Freeman Road.

Disturbance on Apple Street.

Drug law violation on US 84.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 3232.

Disturbance on Ralphs Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 565.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Cowan Street.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Disturbance on Orange Street.

Unwanted person on US 84.

Burglary at Miss-Lou Veterinary Clinic.

Disturbance on Mack Moore Road.

Warrant on Carter Street.

Possession of stolen property on Mack Moore Road.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Candy Madison, 52, 1954 Carrtoning Drive, Glen Heights, Texas, possession of a schedule I drug, expired driver’s license and speeding. No bond set.