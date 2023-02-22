FERRIDAY CHIEF: Police officer’s personal vehicle was stolen, used to commit other automobile burglaries Published 5:16 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

NATCHEZ — Ferriday Police Chief Sam King said one of his officer’s personal vehicles was stolen in Natchez and then used to commit multiple other automobile burglaries immediately after a shooting at Maryland Heights apartments.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said her officers had a cooperative investigation with Ferriday Police and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office over the course of the weekend on Feb. 11 and 12, looking for suspects to an aggravated assault incident at Maryland Heights subdivision and multiple subsequent automobile break-ins in Natchez.

“We’ve been using an app for Miss-Lou law enforcement to share information with each other,” she said.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, one person was reportedly grazed by a bullet with no serious injuries at the Maryland Heights subdivision. Soon after, multiple firearms were stolen out of vehicles, including one at The Mark apartments, Green said.

King said the car used for the automobile burglaries had been stolen from one of his officers on Covington Road in Natchez.

“On Sunday morning, the vehicle was tracked to Kyle Road in Ferriday,” King said.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Kemonte Leonard, also had an AR-15 rifle believed to have been stolen out of Natchez.

Ferriday officers arrested Leonard and charged him with theft of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of stolen items. He is detained at the Concordia Parish Jail.

Green said Leonard would later face three counts of automobile burglary and aggravated assault once he is extradited from Louisiana.

In October 2022, Leonard, who has also been called “Tankaman,” had been charged by Ferriday Police with aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons. However, the charges were not accepted for prosecution, and the case was dismissed in December 2022, according to court records.

After further investigation, King said Ferriday officers received information that led them to two other teens and juveniles in Ferriday believed to have been involved with the shooting in Maryland Heights and the automobile break-ins.

Jaquarius Davis, 19, and Kenya Marquetti King, 19, have both been arrested and extradited to Natchez. Both have been charged with aggravated assault and three counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, Green said.

The following Monday, law enforcement discovered the location of a second stolen AR-15 pistol in Ferriday. Joshua Davis, 33, was “holding the weapon for his son,” Jaquarius Davis, King said.

Concordia Parish deputies arrested Joshua Davis for illegal possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon and a probation violation.

“I’m glad we were able to help,” King said. “To have those guns off the street is a big thing. We’re working together to solve crimes on both sides of the river and we want people to know that.”

Green thanked Ferriday Police Department and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for their help in this investigation.

“We really appreciate the help of all of our agencies here in the Miss-Lou that gave us tips and information and then helped us identify our suspects and get them in custody,” she said.