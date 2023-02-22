Tri-County surges late in game to beat ACCS Published 10:53 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

NATCHEZ — Tri-County Academy pitcher Brayden Walsh struck out seven batters and held Adams County Christian School to just five hits in a complete-game performance as the visiting Rebels defeated the host Rebels 4-1 last Tuesday night.

Walsh gave up just one run and walked only two batters in his seven strong innings. That one run tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning after Tri-County Academy took its first lead of the game in the top of the second.

“We were a couple of plays short of winning that game. I don’t like losing,” ACCS head coach Jake Winston said. “But I thought we played with intensity, and I thought that’s what we brought last night.”

After each scored its first run of the game in the second inning, neither team scored again until Tri-County plated two runs in the top of the fifth inning to take the lead for good and Hayden Smith added a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning.

Kamp Shepherd was the only player for either team to have multiple base hits. He finished 2-for-4 with a double.

As for ACCS, starting pitcher Connor Aplin, Tristan Burns, Jack Krevolin, Parker Roach, and Chris Sewell each had a base hit. And all of them were singles.

“I thought the boys played really hard. They competed for all seven innings. I thought it was the first game that they played as a team all the way through,” Winston said. “From our starting pitcher to our bench, they were chasing foul balls.”

Aplin took the loss after allowing three runs, two of them earned, on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk in four and one-third innings.

ACCS (0-2) travels to Flora to take on Tri-County Academy with the junior varsity game at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:30 p.m.