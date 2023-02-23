A NEW LEAF: New medical cannabis dispensary opens Friday in Adams County Published 5:06 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

NATCHEZ — Another new medical cannabis dispensary opens Friday in Adams County, making it one of two dispensaries now open and fully operational in the Adams County area.

Angel Leaf, located at 9 Roux 61 Drive Unit A in Adams County, will open at 9 a.m. Friday.

“It’s a tremendous, exciting feeling,” said Royal Hill, manager of Angel Leaf and Natchez native. “We’re excited to fully open and be able to supply our customers with the medicine they need.”

Hill said some have visited Angel Leaf during events held in the community and at an Open House event earlier this month at the dispensary and expressed eagerness to explore their supply when it finally does open.

“We’ve had some people come by and give us indication they would and they already have their medical cards,” he said. “The challenge we’re still facing is the number of practitioners writing recommendations. Right now, we still don’t have many in this area but we look forward to seeing that increase over the next month or two. Once we get settled in and established, we look forward to having a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new business.”

A unique attribute of Angel Leaf is the facility’s design, which includes floors, table tops, counters and picture frames all made from the stalk of the cannabis plant. The material, which is like bamboo, has a light-brown, textured appearance and produces a fresh woody smell.

Angel Leaf carries an array of medical cannabis products — flowers, liquids, edibles and vape — and accessories such as vape cartridges, rolling papers and pipes.