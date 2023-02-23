Exelena Prater Arbuthnot Published 9:31 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

Oct. 5, 1933 – Feb. 19, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Exelena Prater Arbuthnot, 89, of Natchez, MS, who died Feb. 19, 2023, will be at 12 p.m., Saturday, at Southwood Lodge Baptist Church with Rev. Tracy Cusic, officiating.

Burial will follow at Southwood Lodge Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Ms. Arbuthnot is survived by six daughters, Betty J. Prater, Mary A. King, Peggy Bacon, and Joyce M. Matthews (all of Natchez), Gloria Gennell (Byram, MS), Ellen L. Washington (Gretna, LA), two step-daughters, Pennie (Percy) Price (Hinesville, GA) and Mary L. Bates (Natchez, MS)

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com.