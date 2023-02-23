‘It looks bad’: MHP investigating two-vehicle crash involving Natchez police officer Published 1:31 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

NATCHEZ — Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle collision involving a Natchez Police unit and another vehicle that occurred last week.

According to Natchez Police Chief Cal Green, the officer was unharmed and the other driver suffered a broken leg in the collision that happened Thursday evening on Feb. 16 on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

No other details about the driver’s condition are known at this time.

Email newsletter signup

A news release from MHP said that highway patrol officers responded to the crash just after 7 p.m. and learned that one of NPD’s 2021 Dodge Durangos was traveling south on Martin Luther King Jr. Street when it collided with a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder traveling north on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

More details about the accident could not be released as it remains under investigation, said Craig James of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Division.

“When one of our officers is involved, we don’t work the wreck for impartiality,” Green said.

She added it is unclear if the police unit will be totaled are not.

“We haven’t heard from the insurance company yet but I will say it looks bad,” she said.