Johnathan Carnell Glover

Published 10:13 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

By Staff Reports

Johnathan Glover

Sept. 23, 1980 – Feb. 12, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Johnathan Carnell Glover, 42, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Seattle, WA will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Melvin White officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 23, 2023, from 4 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.  Masks are required.

Johnathan was born on Sept. 23, 1980, in Natchez, the son of Alfreda Diane Glover and Johnny Lee Knight.  He was educated in the Natchez Adams School District and was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church.  Johnathan enjoyed cooking.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Rosie M. Glover; grandfather, Joseph Carter, and uncle, Edward Knight.

Johnathan leaves to cherish his memories: his parents; two daughters, Jumaya Coleman, and Chynna Glover; three brothers, Kendrick Glover, Jontrell Rollins, and Jacoris Knight; one sister, Jasmine Glover Davis; grandparents, Ed and Audrey Knight and Roslyn Carter, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com

