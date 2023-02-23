New recruit answers call to Natchez Fire Department Published 4:00 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

JACKSON — A Natchez firefighter Ferris Krommes will be among 27 new graduates from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson.

The graduation ceremony took place 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Mississippi State Fire Academy auditorium in Jackson.

This intense seven-week course includes online, classroom, and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials, and other fire-related topics. This course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7.

The Mississippi State Fire Academy is a division of the Mississippi Insurance Department. State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney and Academy Executive Director Terry Wages believe these firefighters will be an asset to the fire departments they represent.

“We are excited for them to go and serve their community,” said Director Wages.

The complete list of graduates is listed below:

Justin Parker, Batesville Fire Department

Justin Sanders, Batesville Fire Department

Wes Brown, Carthage Fire Department

Sally M Kerstetter, Columbus Fire and Rescue

William Dakota Cherry, Corinth Fire Department

Justin Mauney, Corinth Fire Department

Kyle Carter, Gautier Fire Department

Noah Wieniewitz, Gautier Fire Department

Kaleb Hagar, Gluckstadt Fire Department

Sergio Castillo III, Gulfport Fire Department

John Ray, Itta Bena Fire Department

Danielle Mitchell, Louisville Fire Department

Logan Cross, Madison Fire Department

Zachary Curtis, Madison Fire Department

John Mitchell, Madison Fire Department

Scott Alexander, McComb Fire Department

Mason Grogan, Meridian Fire Department

Ferris Krommes, Natchez Fire Department

Sam Murry, New Albany Fire and Rescue

Bradford Lanoux, Ocean Springs Fire Department

Dylan. L McClain, Pascagoula Fire Department

Garrett Little, Reservoir Fire Department

Will Slaughter, Reservoir Fire Department

Logan Lewis Hazlewood, Richland Fire Department

Matthew Tilghman, Richland Fire Department

Jonathon Hester, Southaven Fire Department

Nicholas Alexander, Wiggins Fire Department