New recruit answers call to Natchez Fire Department
Published 4:00 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023
JACKSON — A Natchez firefighter Ferris Krommes will be among 27 new graduates from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson.
The graduation ceremony took place 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Mississippi State Fire Academy auditorium in Jackson.
This intense seven-week course includes online, classroom, and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials, and other fire-related topics. This course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7.
The Mississippi State Fire Academy is a division of the Mississippi Insurance Department. State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney and Academy Executive Director Terry Wages believe these firefighters will be an asset to the fire departments they represent.
“We are excited for them to go and serve their community,” said Director Wages.
The complete list of graduates is listed below:
Justin Parker, Batesville Fire Department
Justin Sanders, Batesville Fire Department
Wes Brown, Carthage Fire Department
Sally M Kerstetter, Columbus Fire and Rescue
William Dakota Cherry, Corinth Fire Department
Justin Mauney, Corinth Fire Department
Kyle Carter, Gautier Fire Department
Noah Wieniewitz, Gautier Fire Department
Kaleb Hagar, Gluckstadt Fire Department
Sergio Castillo III, Gulfport Fire Department
John Ray, Itta Bena Fire Department
Danielle Mitchell, Louisville Fire Department
Logan Cross, Madison Fire Department
Zachary Curtis, Madison Fire Department
John Mitchell, Madison Fire Department
Scott Alexander, McComb Fire Department
Mason Grogan, Meridian Fire Department
Ferris Krommes, Natchez Fire Department
Sam Murry, New Albany Fire and Rescue
Bradford Lanoux, Ocean Springs Fire Department
Dylan. L McClain, Pascagoula Fire Department
Garrett Little, Reservoir Fire Department
Will Slaughter, Reservoir Fire Department
Logan Lewis Hazlewood, Richland Fire Department
Matthew Tilghman, Richland Fire Department
Jonathon Hester, Southaven Fire Department
Nicholas Alexander, Wiggins Fire Department