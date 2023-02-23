Rasheem Ryelle Carter

Published 10:16 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

By Staff Reports

Rasheem Carter

Oct. 28, 1996 – Nov. 2, 2022

FAYETTE — Funeral Services for Rasheem Carter, 25, of Fayette, who died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Taylorsville, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Bishop Curtis Smith officiating.

Burial will follow at the Hollywood Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch.

Rasheem was born on Oct. 28, 1996, the son of Tiffany Carter and Robert Frye. He was a 2015 graduate of Jefferson County High School, where he was a star football and baseball player. Rasheem also graduated from Hinds Community College in 2016 with a degree in Welding and Cutting Technology. He was a welder, millwright, chef, music artist, and entrepreneur. In Aug. 2019, Rasheem opened his first business, Cali’s Express.

He is preceded in death by his father; maternal grandmother, Anna Ree Hill Snyder; great-grandmothers, Gertrude Ellis, Estella Hill, Earnestine Sampson; and great-grandfather, William Sampson, Sr.

Rasheem leaves to cherish his memories; his loving daughter, Cali Ryelle Carter; mother, Tiffany Carter; brother, Christopher Carter; grandparents, Mildred and Dimbil Frye, William and Betty Sampson, and James “June” Snyder; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, classmates, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.

