Traffic tied up briefly during unknown incident on bridge Published 1:18 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

NATCHEZ — Traffic was stopped briefly on the east-to-west Mississippi River Bridge at about 12:50 p.m. Thursday.

A Pafford Emergency Medical Services ambulance was seen stopped on the bridge, and one observer said a female was being loaded into the ambulance. The observer said it did not appear that an accident had taken place.

Traffic was flowing again by approximately 1:10 p.m., but a vehicle was stopped in one lane and was accompanied by a Natchez Police vehicle.

Email newsletter signup

More information will be reported when available.