Traffic tied up briefly during unknown incident on bridge

Published 1:18 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Traffic was stopped briefly at approximately 12:50 p.m. Thursday on the east to west Mississippi River bridge. An ambulance was stopped on the bridge. No other information was available. (DeNora Stewart | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Traffic was stopped briefly on the east-to-west Mississippi River Bridge at about 12:50 p.m. Thursday.

A Pafford Emergency Medical Services ambulance was seen stopped on the bridge, and one observer said a female was being loaded into the ambulance. The observer said it did not appear that an accident had taken place.

Traffic was flowing again by approximately 1:10 p.m., but a vehicle was stopped in one lane and was accompanied by a Natchez Police vehicle.

Email newsletter signup

More information will be reported when available.

More News

UPDATE: Woman threatens suicide on Mississippi River Bridge; leaves young child in car abandoned on bridge

‘It looks bad’: MHP investigating two-vehicle crash involving Natchez police officer

Historic Natchez Foundation partners with Our Restoration Nation for day-to-day management of Auburn, its promotion and restoration work

Dog days of February: How close is today’s high temperature to the record?

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Banks and government offices were closed on Monday for Presidents' Day. In Louisiana, many will be closed also on Tuesday for Mardi Gras. Do they take too many?

    • Yes (53%, 72 Votes)
    • No (47%, 63 Votes)

    Total Voters: 135

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections