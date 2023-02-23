UPDATE: Woman threatens suicide on Mississippi River Bridge; leaves young child in car abandoned on bridge

Published 1:54 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Traffic was stopped briefly at approximately 12:50 p.m. Thursday on the east to west Mississippi River bridge. An ambulance was stopped on the bridge. No other information was available. (DeNora Stewart | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — An unidentified woman threatened suicide by jumping from the east-to-west Mississippi River bridge at approximately 12:50 p.m. Thursday, said Natchez Police Chief Cal Green.

The woman left her vehicle near the foot of the bridge and left a 4- to 5-year-old child inside while she threatened suicide by jumping.

Green said an unidentified man talked the woman down from the bridge. That man was gone by the time police arrived at the scene, she said.

The woman was transported by Pafford Emergency Medical Ambulance to Merit Health Hospital in Natchez. Green said Child Protective Services is involved in the incident.

 

 

