Violet Brown Dunbar Published 10:19 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

July 29, 1953 – Feb. 19, 2023

VIDALIA — Funeral services for Violet Brown Dunbar, 65, of Vidalia, who died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Baton Rouge will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Greater Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will follow at Vidalia City Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Violet was born July 29, 1953, in Natchez, the daughter of Rose Mae Brown and Prince “Shorty” Brown, Sr. She graduated from high school and continued her education with some college. Violet was a receptionist at the City of Vidalia. Mrs. Dunbar was a member of Greater Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church where she served as an usher and in the choir. Violet enjoyed watching Court TV, Perry Mason, and Gunsmoke, and shopping at Costco and Sam’s Club. She also enjoyed the New Orleans Saints, LSU Tigers, and Lebron James.

She is preceded in death by her parents: mother-in-law, Charity Dunbar, and father-in-law, Leonard Long.

Violet leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Willie James Dunbar; sons, William J. Dunbar and Willie Dunbar (Sharta); godson, Nicholas Ellis; daughters, Jelesia Sellars (Dustin); Sandra Smith (Marcus) and Sarah Hawkins (Demecio); nine brothers and one foster brother; eight sisters and two foster sisters; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and in-laws.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.