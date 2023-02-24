BRANCHING OUT: Concordia Bank & Trust celebrates grand opening of new Ferriday bank Published 11:08 am Friday, February 24, 2023

FERRIDAY, La. — On its 120th anniversary, Concordia Bank & Trust Company and Concordia Parish Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of a new Ferriday bank with a ribbon cutting on Thursday morning.

The bank was founded in 1903 with another name, Bank of Vidalia.

In 1903, $1,000 was worth a lot of money and at that time the bank’s assets totaled $25,000.

In the following years, the company expanded operations from Vidalia to Ferriday to Wilkinson County. In 1926, the company’s name was changed to Concordia Bank & Trust Company. Finally, in 2002, a Natchez branch opened, providing service throughout the Miss-Lou. By 2017, assets totaled $520 million.

“Since its inception, Concordia Bank has always gone above and beyond answering the call, whether it be funding organizations in our community or supporting sporting events. Anybody that needs a helping hand, we’re there to help. We’re excited to see this expansion in our community,” said Pat Biglane, President and CEO of Concordia Bank & Trust Co.

Biglaned thanked interior decorator Tate Foley and Wilmar Construction, the main contractor for the renovation of the new bank’s location at 212 E.E. Wallace Boulevard.

“We’ve put this building back to life for the town of Ferriday and we’re very proud of that,” Biglane said. “It’s been 120 years of investment in Concordia Parish, Vidalia, Ferriday, Monterey and surrounding areas. When we looked at expanding in Ferriday, we loved our building we were in but it was so big we couldn’t take care of the customers like we needed to do. We needed to find a spot that our customers could appreciate to spruce up and help our community.”

He also thanked the Natchez Adams County and Concordia Parish chambers of commerce and the community members for their continuous support.

“If you weren’t here, we wouldn’t be here,” Biglane said.