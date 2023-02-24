Crime Reports: Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, February 24, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Kendrick Deshun Williams, 40, 2 Reba Christian Road, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: first/second offender/unlawful possession of marijuana <30G. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Two traffic stops on East Franklin Street.

Accident on Orange Avenue.

False alarm on Oakhurst Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Identity theft on Devereux Drive.

Disturbing the peace on Gloucester Court.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Brenham Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Michon Latrice Landry, 28, Bishop Street, Natchez, on charge of willful trespass. Held without bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

William Johnson, 18, Steamplant Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of drug court. Held without bond.

Daveyon Marquise McCoy, 34, Redd Loop Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Joseph Todd Partridge, 34, Tuccio Lane, on charge in Georgia of possession of methamphetamine (warrant for arrest). Held without bond.

Michael Shaun Simpson, 40, Gloucester Court, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Released on $150.00 bond.

Lily Ann Vogt, 36, Shadyhaven Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Village Square Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 2.

Unwanted subject on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Domestic disturbance on Redd Loop Road.

Accident on Lincoln Heights Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Violet Lane.

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84/U.S. 61.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Patrice Johnson, 39, 127 Ralphs Road, simple criminal damage to property, theft less than $1,000, criminal trespass, and misrepresenting during booking. Bond set at $3,250.

Reports — Wednesday

Juvenile problem on Eagle Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Doyle Road.

Unwanted person on Carter Street.

Alarm on US 84.

Nuisance animals on Townsend Lane.

Alarms on Robert Lewis Drive.

Suspicious person on Louisiana Highway 568.

Disturbance on Smith Lane.

Unwanted person on Moose Lodge Road.

Fire on Morris Road.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Doyle Road.

Suspicious person on Leroy Williams Road.

Animal cruelty on Dianne Street.

Medical call on Mack Moore Road.

Juvenile problem on Vidalia Drive.

Disturbance on Ralph Road.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on US 84.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Alabama Avenue.

Suspicious person on Pete Davis Road.

Shots fired on Lourdes Road.

Disturbance on Loomis Lane.

Domestic violence on Indian Village Road.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Shots fired on Bryant Road.

Armed robbery on Main Street.

Reports — Saturday

Road hazard on Upper Levee Road.

Suspicious person on Gibson Road.

Warrant on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Vidalia Meadows.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Louisiana Highway 129.

Traffic stop on Airport Road.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Joyce Marie Tanner, 67, 373 Stephens Road, Vidalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and a schedule II drug. No bond set.