Johnnie S. Perrault

Published 8:26 am Friday, February 24, 2023

By Staff Reports

July 10, 1926 – February 22, 2023

NATCHEZ — Services for Johnnie S. Perrault, 96, of Natchez who died Wednesday February 22, 2023 in Natchez are tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday February 28, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday February 28, 2023 at Laird funeral Home.

