Johnnie Sturdivant Perrault Published 2:41 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

July 10, 1926 – Feb. 22, 2023

NATCHEZ — Services for Johnnie Sturdivant Perrault,96, of Natchez, who died Wednesday February 22, 2023 in Natchez, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday February 28, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Moore and Judge Al Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday February 28, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Perrault was born July 10, 1926 in Rosetta, MS, the daughter of Carl and Retha McAllister Sturdivant.

She was a member of Briarwood Church of Christ. She retired as Court Administrator for Judge Forrest A. Johnson, Sixth Circuit Court District of Mississippi.

Mrs. Perrault was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Edmond Perrault, Sr.; parents; and two brothers, Audis Ray Sturdivant and Lee Alton Sturdivant.

Survivors include her son, Roy Edmond Perrault, Jr.; daughters, Angela Perrault Thornburg and husband Huby Thornburg and Deborah Perrault of Arlington, TX; grandson, Jacob Thornburg; sister, Virginia Sturdivant Cavin of Woodville, MS; and also a number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Doug Cavin, Wally Cavin, Carl Ray Cavin, Chip Sturdivant, Darrell Smith and Peyton Cavin.

Honorary pallbearers will be Edward Walker, Ronnie Harper, Forrest Johnson, Chad Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Alex Johnson and Katie Johnson McCabe and Dale McDonald.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Mt. Dora Children Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.