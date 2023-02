William Abraham Doss, Jr. Published 11:18 am Friday, February 24, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for William Abraham Doss, Jr., 50, of Natchez who died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, will be on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. at New Beginnings Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday.