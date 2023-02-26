Crime Reports: Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 26, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Reginald Demon Rogers, 21, 45 Cloverdale Drive, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: illegal possession. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Laterrius Lakeith Curry, 31, 10 Cadet Street, Vidalia, La., on charge of petit larceny; personal property of another ($1,000 or less). Bond set at $750.00.

Jimmy Tyrone Watkins, 60, 28 Davis Court, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $352.50.

Arrests — Tuesday, Feb. 21

Mardarious Quashun King, 23, 308 Archie Smith Road, Hattiesburg, on charges of fugitive from justice and armed robbery. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Thursday

Three intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Two false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Open door on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Orange Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Liberty Road.

Accident on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Louis noise/music on Old Washington Road.

Intelligence report on St. Catherine Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Camellia Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Harassment on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Intelligence report on Holly Court.

Intelligence report on Eastwood Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Maplewood Drive.

Intelligence report on Oakwood Lane.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Duncan Avenue.

Intelligence report on Wheeler Drive.

Civil matter on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on John R. Junkin Drive.

Trespassing on Lumber Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Mc Cabe Street.

False alarm on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Donovan D’Waanya Deer, 22, Briarwood Road, Natchez, on charge of seven counts of depicting child engaging and sexual contact. Released without bond.

Rachel Renee Felter, 37, Maplewood Lane, Natchez, on charge of child abuse/battery causing serious bodily harm. Released without bond.

Antonio B. Harris, 26, Elam Road, Dallas, Texas, on charges of no proof of insurance and driving under the influence. Released on $1,000 bond.

Andrew Jackson Lucas, 62, Iris Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Roy Lee Ray, 48, Fieldview Drive, Natchez, on charge of no liability insurance. Released on $311.50 bond.

Breanna Shropshire, 23, Honeysuckle Lane, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault: use of deadly weapon. Held without bond.

Kalen Tyeriq Shropshire, 22, Honeysuckle Lane, Natchez, on charge of simple assault causing bodily injury. Released without bond.

Austin Gerald Whitehead Sr., 34, Maplewood Drive, Natchez, on charge of child abuse. Released without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Ashley Marie Canary, 31, Hammett Addition Circle, Vidalia, La., on charge of no driver’s license. Released on $200.00 bond.

Shonkeith Devon Hendricks, 52, Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of stalking. Held without bond.

Michon Latrice Landry, 28, Bishop Street, Natchez, on charge of willful trespass. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Shots fired on Firetower Road.

Reports — Thursday

Simple assault on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Warrant/affidavit on St. Catherine Street.

Four warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Azalea Lane.

Theft on Phillip West Road.

Unwanted subject on Fredrick Road.

Theft on Morgantown Road.

Simple assault on Honeysuckle Lane.

False alarm on Sara Lane.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Civil matter on Greenwood Plantation Road.

Disturbing the peace on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Camper Drive.

Theft on Lower Woodville Road.

Theft on Laboure Drive.

Three warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Two trespassing reports on Tasha Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Unwanted subject on Stardust Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Threats on Tasha Drive.

Shots fired on West Wilderness Road.

False alarm on Jason Court.

Shots fired on Robinson Lane.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Shawn McCarty, 45, 193 Stephens Road, Ridgecrest, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $10,550.

Arrests — Thursday

Jakari Williams, 20, 358 Concordia Park, Vidalia, carnal knowledge of a juvenile. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Gerardo Garza Jr., 34, 4619 W. 34th St., No. 135 Houston, Texas, indecent behavior with juveniles and warrant for computer-aided solicitation of a minor. No bond set.

Matthew Logan McCardy, 37, 341 Green Acres, Vidalia, probation violation. No bond set.

James Coater, 58, 182 Ralphs Road, Vidalia, possession of a schedule II drug and probation violation. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Louisiana Highway 129.

Theft on Morris Road.

Criminal damage to property on Carter Street.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Reports — Thursday

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 129.

Introduction of contraband on Kindergarten Road.

Aggravated assault (stabbing) on Louisiana Highway 15.

Disturbance on Ron Road.

Theft on US 84.

Battery of a correctional officer on Louisiana Highway 15.

Residence burglary on Eagle Road.

Juvenile problem on US 84.

Drug law violation on Doty Road.

Suspicious person on Smith Street.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Alarms on US 84.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Shenique Davis, 27, 4208 U.S. 84, bench warrant for failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

James Dillon, 32, 1220 Palm St., simple criminal damage to property, possession of a schedule II drug with intent, possession of a schedule I drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and hit and run. Bond set at $19,050.