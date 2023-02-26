Natchez resident to compete for Miss Mississippi USA 2023 Published 6:00 am Sunday, February 26, 2023

NATCHEZ — Pearl native Ashleigh Bragg, 25, who moved to Natchez last year upon graduating from Hinds Community College, will compete for the title of Miss Mississippi USA 2023 from March 30 through April 1, 2023, at the Pearl River Resort in Choctaw, Mississippi.

The winner will represent Mississippi and compete in the National 2023 Miss USA pageant.

Miss Bragg is the daughter of Carmia Butler-Douglas and Charles Bragg. She recently just received her associate degree in arts from Hinds Community College.

Her passion has always been to serve others and to help those in need. She has helped volunteer at nursing homes, getting residents registered to vote, teaching children the importance of investing, and served as a youth teacher in Vacation Bible School.

Voices need to be heard and she is the person for the job. Her personal goals are to speak about the importance of children having proper care, gun violence, and the power of prayer. Some of her proudest achievements over the years are: being a state finalist in the Miss Mississippi USA pageant, having just graduated last year in May, and being asked to be a part of the National Honor Society.

Some of her sponsors for the pageant are Concordia Bank and Trust Company, RD’s Road Service, DBD Photos, Miss-Lou Champions Spotlight, Rise N Shine Studio by Melissa Vaughan, Cumberland’s Family Dentistry LLC, Ellison Ridge Baptist Church, The Baptist Children’s Village, and Slaynissia Braids by Nissi.

God is and going to continue to work through her on this wonderful journey, Bragg said.