Bobby Ernest Beard Published 4:37 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

Feb. 18,1977 – Feb. 25,2023

Natchez – Graveside services for Bobby Ernest Beard, 46, of Natchez, who died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Natchez, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Mark Henderson officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Beard was born Feb. 18, 1977, in Natchez, the son of Robert Elvin Beard, Jr. and Sonya Evans Beard.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sonya Lono, and sister, Sonarette Lono.

Survivors include his daughter, Kyla Beard of Natchez, MS; son, James Beard of Natchez, MS; sisters, Samantha Lono of Virginia, MN, Savannah Marie Lono of Virginia, MN, Kristina Hand of Bald Knob, AR; father, Bobby Beard of Natchez, MS; and a number of aunts and uncles.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.