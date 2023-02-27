Hellen Watts Huffman Published 4:38 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

Oct. 29, 1934 – Feb. 25, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Hellen Watts Huffman, 88, of Natchez, who died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Flowood, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 01, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Harrigill officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 01, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Huffman was born Oct. 29, 1934, in Lucien, the daughter of Perlie Watts and Evie Smith Watts.

She was a loving mother and grandmother. She retired from Otasco and was a hard-working woman all of her life. She enjoyed cooking lunch for her family on Sundays and we celebrated our family each week like it was Thanksgiving and Christmas. She loved to get her hair done every Friday and go shopping at Belk at the sales rack, and her favorite store Ollie’s. She loved to go visit her sister Mary Alice in Hazelhurst. Growing up, she would support her children in all activities and would be there to support each one and be their biggest fan.

Mrs. Huffman was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Denton Charles Huffman; and eleven brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her son, Karry Huffman, and wife, Sherrie Huffman of Vidalia, LA; daughters, Nelda Huffman Boyd and husband, Brent Boyd of Ferriday, LA, and Angie Huffman Calvitt and husband, Kenny Calvitt of Natchez, MS; sister, Mary Alice Huffman Strong of Hazelhurst, MS; grandsons, Chris and Jamie Huffman, Jordie Huffman, Kevin Miller, Toby Miller, and Kent Calvitt; granddaughters, Casey Crouch and Danielle Martin; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Kent Calvitt, Toby Miller, Jordie Huffman, Matthew Martin, Aidan Huffman, Tanner Smith, and Dane Martin.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brent Boyd and Kenny Calvitt.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.