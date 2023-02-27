Henry Plains Published 4:43 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Henry Plains, 65, of Tyler, TX, formerly of Ferriday, LA, will be at 12:30 PM, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Natchez National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 4 to 6pm at the funeral home.

Mr. Plains was born Aug. 28, 1957, in Ferriday, the son of George and Marguerite White Plains and died at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. He served in the US Army from 1978 to 1981, earning an honorable discharge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, Joyce Plains, Bobby Williams, Christine Davis, Johnnie White, Angel Hampton and Robert Williams.

Henry leaves his loving memories to his wife, Diana Whitehead; two sons, Henry Plains, Jr., Sharmar Plains; three daughters, Myrna Franklin, Shanja Plains, all of Tyler, TX; LaShaunda Whitehead of Jonesville, LA; a step daughter he raised, Victoria Franklin of Tyler, TX; thirteen siblings, Geraldine Jefferson, Dorothy Oliver, Lora Glover, Henry Thomas, Terrance Thomas, Lillian King, Erika Thomas, Diana Morgan, Thalia Woodruff, Christine Washington, Barbara Weatherspoon, Tyrone Jackson and Harry Gibbs; eleven grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

