Lurie Louise Salvo Ramagos Published 4:15 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

Sept. 16, 1929 – Feb. 27, 2023

Lurie Louise Salvo Ramagos was born in Natchez on Sept. 16, 1929, and lived there her entire life. She was predeceased by her parents Georgia Ninette Doughty Salvo and Emile William Salvo, Sr., a son Nathan Scott Ramagos, and her siblings Ronald James Salvo, Rita Mae Salvo, Dr. Emile W. Salvo Jr., Ninette Salvo Junkin and Sheldon Walter Ramagos Sr., the father of her children. She will always be remembered by her children, Shirleen Anne Ramagos Prescott, Lurie Louise Ramagos Coward, Sheldon Walter Ramagos, Jr., Donavie Rose Ramagos Montes, Emily Ninette Ramagos Walley, and Stephanie Ann Ramagos Williamson, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Lurie was a graduate of St. Joseph High School (aka Cathedral) and the Daughters of Charity Hotel Dieu School of Nursing in New Orleans. She practiced as an R.N. for over 40 years, starting at Natchez General, where she was the first RN on staff, retiring from Jefferson Davis Memorial Hospital. In the years leading up to retirement she was the night shift supervisor in the Emergency Room. She owned Tic Toc Nursery, being the first childcare with an RN on duty.

Lurie was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, Sibling and Friend who always lived her Catholic values. She was a lifelong Communicant at St. Mary Basilica. After a well-deserved retirement she spent her days playing bridge, line dancing, antiquing, volunteering at the Natchez Stewpot, and driving friends to mass well into her early 90’s. She especially enjoyed bus trips traveling through the states. She loved the family Crawfish boils on Easter and would always win the pot playing left, Right, Center. She was a fierce competitor. For her 90th birthday, the entire Ramagos family, 35+, traveled to the beach. It was a fitting tribute, and the family is so grateful for the time our mom spent on this earth.

The family wishes to extend thanks to Dr. Kenneth Stubbs and sitters Juanita Quinn and Cheryl Bently for their devoted care during her final illness.

Visitation will take place at St. Mary Basilica, 105 S. Union St, Natchez, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral mass on Saturday March 4, 2023. Graveside service and burial will take place at Natchez City Cemetery where she will be laid to rest within the Salvo Family plot. Reception to follow at the family home.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Prescott, Nolan Coward, Jason Walley, Reid Salvo Williamson, Kyzer Williamson and Chris Williamson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Prescott and Brandon Walley.

In lieu of flowers, Masses may be offered at St. Mary Basilica https://giving.parishsoft.com/app/giving/stmarybasilica or donations to Natchez Community

Stewpot natchezstewpot.com

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.