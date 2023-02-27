Monterey eliminated by Lacassine in LHSAA Division V (Non-Select) Bi-District Round Published 11:52 am Monday, February 27, 2023

LACASSINE, La. — Monterey High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end last Friday night as the No. 28 seed Wolves fell to the No. 5 seed Lacassine High School Cardinals 73-49 in the bi-district round of the 2023 LHSAA Boys’ Division V (Non-Select) State Playoffs.

Monterey stayed very close with Lacassine in the first quarter and was only down 18-16 by the end of the quarter. But the Cardinals had their way with Monterey after that as they outscored the Wolvers 20-6 in the second quarter for a 38-22 halftime lead and 31-13 in the third quarter for a commanding 69-35 advantage.

“Lacassine is a good basketball team that plays very well. They deserved to win,” Wolves head coach Eric Richard said. “They outplayed us. Kids played hard, but they were just too good for us the other night.”

Monterey was led by Nathan Blount with 14 points while Jack Magoun finished with 13 points and Phillip Atkins contributed with 10 points.

The Wolves finished with an overall record of 14-11.