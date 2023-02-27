Woman walks out of Natchez casino a millionaire Sunday

Published 2:28 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

Jackpot Winner, T. Quarles (center) with Tim Morrissey, Magnolia Bluffs Vice President and General Manager (left) and Assistant General Manager, Willie Minor (right). (submitted)

A Mississippi woman walked out of the Natchez casino a millionaire after placing a $3.75 wager on a slot machine Sunday.

Officials with the Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel announced they had a $1.1 Million dollar winner on Sunday, Feb. 26.

T. Quarles of Brookhaven hit for $1,111,759.20 while playing Buffalo Grand with a $3.75 wager, a news release said.

When Quarles was asked about her big win she said, “Give to others generously and the Lord will give back to you.”

Tim Morrissey, Vice President and General Manager of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel said, “We’re excited that our guest came in for some entertainment with friends and is walking out a millionaire. It’s all part of the thrill, you never know when you’ll hit it big.”

Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel is owned and operated by Saratoga Casino Holdings LLC and offers nearly 500 slot machines, 11 table games, a poker room, sportsbook, restaurant, bar and hotel.

 

