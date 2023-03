Aldermen appoint Cal Green police chief Published 7:56 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Cal Green became Natchez’s first female police chief on Tuesday.

The Board of Alderman voted 5-1 to confirm Green’s appointment on Tuesday. Alderman Billy Joe Frazier voted “nay” due to the selection process.

Green had been serving as interim chief since December 2022, when the former police chief resigned to take a job in Columbus.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson swears in Police Chief Cal Green.