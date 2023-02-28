MS Highway Patrol investigating fatal single-vehicle crash Published 10:38 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

WILKINSON COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash in Wilkinson County claimed the driver’s life when his car left the highway, crashing into multiple trees before catching on fire.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M is investigating the crash which occured in the wee hours of the morning on Sunday in Wilkinson County.

According th Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer Craig James, troopers responded to the crash at approximately 3 a.m. on Mississippi Highway 24.

Email newsletter signup

A 2023 Kia Soul driven by Jeremy Coates, 48, of Monroe, was traveling west on Highway 24 when it left the roadway and collided with several trees before catching fire. Coats received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.