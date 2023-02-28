Natchez Garden Club begins its first solo Spring Pilgrimage today Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Garden Club first solo Spring Pilgrimage begins Wednesday, March 1.

In years past, the Natchez Garden Club and the Pilgrimage Garden Club teamed up to present Spring Pilgrimage, but this year, the two clubs have gone their separate ways.

The Pilgrimage Garden Club’s Spring Tour of Homes begins March 11 and continues through April 11.

The Natchez Garden Club’s spring tours begin March 1 and continue through May 15.

Donna Sessions, president of the Natchez Garden Club, said all is ready to go.

“We are ready to go. Our houses are ready. Our docents are ready and we are ready to begin this very exciting new adventure,” she said.

Home on the Natchez Garden Club tour on March 1 include The Joseph Newman Stone House, Magnolia Hall and Rosalie.

For a complete listing of homes on the Natchez Garden Club Spring Pilgrimage Tour, go to natchezgardenclub.org or to buy tickets, go to littleeasytours.com.

Sessions said tickets could also be purchased at the door of individual homes.