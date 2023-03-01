Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Feb. 17-23:

None. (No court on Tuesday, Feb. 21)

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Thursday, Feb. 23:

Christopher Randall was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder (Count I) and aggravated assault (Count II) in Judge Blackwell’s court. The state further sought firearm enhancement charge. The court sentenced the defendant to serve life in prison on Count I in the Mississippi Department of Corrections and 20 years on Count II in the Mississippi Department of Corrections. These sentences are to run consecutively. The court imposed the mandatory enhancement, and sentenced the Defendant to serve an addition five-year sentence on firearm enhancement charge. This enhanced sentence shall run consecutive to Count I and Count II, and shall not be reduced or suspended. The defendant must pay all court costs and fees, including a $250.00 prosecution fee.

While incarcerated awaiting trial, the defendant was charged with aggravated assault and brining contraband into a correctional facility, as well as several incidents of disruptive behavior. Do to these issues, and for the safety of other prisoners and staff, the Court ordered that the Adams County Sheriff immediately transport and deliver the defendant into the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Feb. 22:

Hollis Louis Green, 32, found not guilty of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others).

Justin Lamar McGuire, 33, charged with simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Case remanded to files.

Darius Dantrell Stampley, 27, found not guilty of simple assault/domestic violence.

Darius Dantrell Stampley, 27, found not guilty of petit larceny; personal property of another ($1,000 or less).

Sheraton Renee Woodfork, 39, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Case remanded to files.

Davion Pharez Davis, 19, charged with simple assault/domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Charles Edward Dye II, 40, charged with controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Case remanded to files.

Travin Jamel Jones, 19, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Cordell Wimberly, 59, charged with simple assault. Case dismissed.

Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Thursday, Feb. 23:

Dario Morales, 30, Houston, Texas, fined $1,207.50 for driving while intoxicated, first offense.

Carl Branch, 42, Jonesville, sentenced to 30 days default for disturbing the peace.

Marlon Hollins, 48, Ferriday, sentenced to 60 days default and fined $510 for resisting an officer.

Cathy Micheau, 64, Ferriday, sentenced to 30 days default for no driver’s license in possession