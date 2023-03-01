Courthouse Records: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Adams County

Feb. 17-23

Civil suits:

Estate of Josie Jackson Foster.

Heirship of Romona G. Averett et al.

Estate of Edward M. Kaiser.

Divorces:

Barbara Lewis Conner v. David Eugene Conner.

Jimmy Watkins and Angelia Foster Watkins. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

Feb. 16-22

Natchez-Adams County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to Luvena Williams, lot 40 of the Lowenburg & Reber Addition.

John C. Bergeron and Valerie S. Bergeron to Dan M. Gibson and Marla Toman, lot 3 in Square No. 8 on the northwest corner of Pearl and Orleans Streets.

Jimmy Taylor and Betty Sue Taylor to Raymond Allen Maples and Celeste Maples, land commencing at the southwest corner of Tract “J” Duck Pond Plantation.

Thomas C. Smith to Greenback Farm, LLC, a 12.58 Acre Tract, Being a Part of lot 11 of the Division of Duck Pond Plantation.

Mark A. DeAngelis Jr. to C-Boy Enterprises, LLC, lot 23 East Side Subdivision.

Bridget Trufont and Jamie Mattire to William Van Staggs, land being ten (10) acres formerly a part of Magnolia Plantation.

Dave David Hill and Sharon Wagner Hill to Charles R. Holmes Jr., lot 18-B Sandy Creek Estates.

Nathan Gauthier and Stephanie Gauthier to Briana Proby and Jeremy Davis, lot 16 Oakland Subdivision.

Wesley Callaway Riley (formerly known as Wesley T. Callaway) to Wesley Callaway Riley and Newton Hansford Riley, lot 47 Fatherland Acres (First Development).

Mortgages:

Feb. 16-22

Luvena Williams to Natchez-Adams County Habitat for Humanity, Inc., lot 40 of the Lowenburg & Reber Addition.

Dan M. Gibson and Marla Toman to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 3 in Square No. 8 on the northwest corner of Pearl and Orleans Streets.

LaTroya Ann Washington to Home Bank, Tracetown Branch, lot 6 of “lot 37 – Wilderness.”

William Van Staggs to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, land being ten (10) acres formerly a part of Magnolia Plantation.

Robert K. Warren and Lucy I. Warren to United Mississippi Bank, lot 17 Woodhaven, Second Development.

Briana Proby and Jeremy Davis to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 16 Oakland Subdivision.

Peggy L. Chehardy and Gary Costa to Thomas Wayne Zimmerman, land situated on the southerly side of Main Street.

T. Keith Wallace to United Mississippi Bank, land beginning at an iron pin on the northwesterly right of way line of North Union Street.

Charles Nichlos Gilbert Jr. and Marilyn D. Gilbert to United Mississippi Bank, a part and portion of lot 8 Gloucester Heights Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Feb. 23

Civil cases:

Village Green Apartments v. Pamela Rawlings.

Old South Federal Credit Union v. Kylie Winchester.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Chion Dickey.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Orlundra Matthews.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Lashonda Dixon.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Leigh McIlwain.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Jennifer Nettles.

Jeffery Goodman v. Sonja Brown.

Lee Edward Scott v. Jamerial Davis.

Concordia Parish

Feb. 17-23

Civil suits:

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC v. KC Welch.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Chris Smith.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. J&H Timber, LLC.

Ross Bus & Fuel Equipment Sales, LLC v. NXT Level Transportation, LLC.

Sade Hampton v. Greatery Doston.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Jimmy Lipsey.

Harold J. Cowan v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Harold J. Cowan v. joseph Daniel Baggett.

Succession of Hanna Mary Sue Harrison.

Succession of Vinnie V. Jones.

Robert Stephen Trujillo v. Safeco Insurance Company of Oregon.

Robert Stephen Trujillo v. Aaron Michael Maroon.

First Assembly of God in Vidalia, La. v. Church Mutual Insurance Company.

Witten Roofing, LLC v. Church Mutual Insurance Company.

Robert D. Murray v. Christopher Todd Reeves.

Robert D. Murray v. M4 Services, LLC.

Robert D. Murray v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.

Robert D. Murray v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Divorces:

Jacob Parker v. Summer Laprairie.

Brandi Lord v. Robert Chase Stroud.

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

Howard Van O’Gwin to Patricia A. Junkin, lot 7 Second Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

Edward Housley and Margaret Housley to James Cooper and Bessie Cooper, lot 10 Horseshoe Plantation.

Michael Sanders and Janice Sanders to Brittanny Marie McEntyre, lot 3 of the TA Reeves Estate.

John G. Robertson III to Darlene D. Buckner, lot 10, Block No. 15 of the Town of Ferriday.

Jacquelyn Annette Reeves Coker to Michael Sanders and Janice McCarver Sanders, a 2.86 acre tract of lot 5 of the TA Reeves Estate.

Mortgages:

Brittanny Marie McEntryre to United States Department of Agriculture Rural Housing Service, lot 3 of the TA Reeves Estate.