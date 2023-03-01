Crime Reports: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Jaila Jauntrea Queen, 19, 1506 Westwood Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Rolanda Renette Parker, 47, 401 College Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $577.50.

Damen Keonne Hayes, 28, Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. No bond set on either charge.

Loueva Jeannicole Wynn, 38, 26 Angie Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $500.00.

Lisa Marie Queen, 32, 135 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Sunday

Hit and run on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Accident on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Welfare concern/check on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Malicious mischief on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Aggravated assault on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Shoplifting on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Threats on Pecan Way.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Domestic disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two false alarms on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Missing person on South Canal Street.

Threats on North Shields Lane.

Theft on Eastwood Road.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two false alarms on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Duncan Avenue.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

Four traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Juvenile problem on Homochitto Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Reports — Friday

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Edgin Street.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Vaughn Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Jessie Mae Tolbert, 47, Beaumont Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Held without bond.

Arrests — Friday

Tyler Dewayne Gaines, 23, Rand Road, Natchez, on charge of parole violation. Held without bond.

Tawanee Nasha Givens, 33, Laurel Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Released on $46.00 bond.

Shannon Kristi Huseman, 52, Lake Montrose Road, Natchez, on charge of public drunk. Held on $654.00 bond.

Kimarcus J. Jones, 29, Florida Street, Monroe, La., on charges of DUI – 1st offense, speeding on state highway, DUI child endangerment, and motor vehicle: possession of marijuana. Released on $2,000 bond.

Frederis Desharon Patterson, 31, Fernwood Road, McComb, on charge of public drunk. Held without bond.

Davachi J. Rogers, 24, Greenwood Acres Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court (arrest warrant for circuit court). Held without bond.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Starnes Drive.

Property damage on U.S. 61 North.

Welfare concern/check on Forest Home Road.

Threats on North Union Street.

Loud noise/music on Kaiser Lake Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Saturday

Malicious mischief on Canvas Back Court.

Malicious mischief on Frederick Road.

Threats on Michael Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Alarm on Magnolia Avenue.

Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Friday

Two harassment reports on U.S. 61 South.

Two warrants/affidavits on Devereux Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Lake Montrose Road.

Shots fired on White Oak Drive.

Traffic stop on Bluebird Drive.

Traffic stop at Washington Methodist Church.

Traffic stop at Bus Barn.

Traffic stop on Oak Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on North Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on State Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive/Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Tractor Supply Company.

Traffic stop at City Limits on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Marcus Wilkerson, 21, 315 Elevens Addition, misdemeanor domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Henry Cockerham III, 35, 273 BJ Road, court ordered. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Brenda Valentine, 59, 482 Stephens Road, Ridgecrest, possession of schedule II and possession of schedule IV drugs. No bond set.

Patrice Johnson, 39, 127 Ralphs Road, warrant for felony criminal damage to property. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Alarms on US 84.

Harassment on Doty Gardens Circle.

Alarms on Persimmon Mill Road.

Reports — Sunday

Alarms on Morace Road.

Juvenile problem on US 84.

Reckless driving on Eagle Road.

Alarms on Watkins Road.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 3232.

Loud music on Ron Road.

Reckless driving on Moose Lodge Road.

Unwanted person on Ralphs Road.

Theft on BJ Road.

Missing person on US 84.

Automobile accident at Trinity.

Traffics stops on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on Dan Howard Road.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Juvenile problem on Pear Street.

Grass fire on Green Acres Lane.

Alarms on Eagle Road.

Domestic violence on Lincoln Avenue.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 568.

Malfeasance in office on Louisiana Highway 15.

Automobile accident on Levens Addition Road.

Nuisance animal report at Trinity Hospital.

Shots fired on Cowan Street.

Reckless driving on US 84.

Reports — Friday

Road hazard on US 84.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Louisiana Highway 129.

Disturbance on Kindergarten Road.

Juvenile problem on Kindergarten Road.

Drug violation on Stephens Road.

Suspicious person on Robert Lewis Drive.

Suspicious person on Boggy Bayou Road.

Unwanted person on Stephens Road.

Juvenile problem on Concordia Park Drive.

Fire on Morris Road.

Automobile accident in Ferriday.

Fight on Ralphs Road.