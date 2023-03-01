Hurricanes crash Trojan playoff run Published 10:37 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

LEBEAU, La. — Ferriday High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end last Tuesday night as the No. 13 seed Trojans lost to the No. 4 seed North Central High School Hurricanes 85-62 in the regional round of the 2023 LHSAA Boys’ Division IV (Non-Select) Playoffs.

North Central’s experience, depth and size came into play against a depleted Ferriday team. Trojans head coach Shawn Davis said his team only played six players while the Hurricanes =m last year’s Class 1A state champions, played 11 players.

“Two of those guys, Savioe and Lavergne, their experience showed up,” said Davis, who was referring to junior small forward Mckennis Saovie and senior guard De-Vion Lavergne, who lit up Ferriday for 31 and 23 points, respectively.

“Size-wise, both of them are about 6-3 and they’re both athletic. We couldn’t match their athleticism,” Davis said. “Their depth wore us down. We lost eight players during the season to grades and other stuff. We had a lot of athletes who would have matched up with them.”

Davis was pleased with the effort and performance his team showed against a far-superior opponent. The Trojans were only down by four points, 18-14, to the Hurricanes at the end of the first quarter. But it was the second quarter that proved to be pivotal for North Central as it outscored Ferriday 26-14 for a 44-28 halftime lead.

Davis noted that with the exception of the second quarter, the other three quarters were very competitive. He added that the Trojans simply ran out of gas.

Keynan Milligan led Ferriday with 20 points and Pamerion Swanson finished right behind him with 19 points.

“Just the overall effort, they left everything out there. We didn’t have the depth,” Davis said. “They competed and even after they got behind by 20, they kept competing. They still believed they could win the game.”

North Central made sure that would not happen as the Hurricanes outscored Ferriday 19-17 in the third quarter and 22-17 in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans finished with an overall record of 16-12. The Hurricanes (21-12) will play host to No. 5 seed Oakdale High School in the quarterfinals this Friday at a time to be determined.