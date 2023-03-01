LaKesha Nicole Morgan Gooden

Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Nov. 23, 1978 – Feb. 28, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for LaKesha Nicole Morgan Gooden, 44, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in Natchez, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Minister Rosetta Lutrell officiating.

Burial will follow at McKnight Family Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Masks are required at the funeral service.

LaKesha was born on November 23, 1978, in Natchez, the daughter of Mary Ann Morgan and James Allen Morgan.  She was a graduate of Natchez High School and was employed with Magnolia Bluff Casino & Hotel.  Mrs. Gooden was a member of Mount Bethany Baptist Church.  She enjoyed crafting, cleaning and dancing.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Richard Jackson; grandmother, Ernestine McKnight; and aunts, Minnie Knight, Delorise McKnight and Deloris Jackson.

Lakesha leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Kerrie L. Gooden; her parents; son, James De’Onte Gooden; daughter, Kerrielle Leenae Gooden; granddaughters:  Anyla Gooden and Reynn Gooden; sisters: Tamika Williams and Jamie Morgan; grandmother, Sarah Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.

