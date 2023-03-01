Raymond Carter Published 3:24 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

March 7, 1940 – Feb. 22, 2023

WATERPROOF, La. — Funeral services for Raymond Carter, 82, of Waterproof, La. will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Myrtle Grove Baptist Church in Waterproof under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Myrtle Grove Cemetery in Waterproof. Pastor Adrian London will officiate. Visitation will be held Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Mr. Carter, son of Carnelius and Mary Ella Cage Carter, was born in Waterproof and died at his residence. He served as Deacon at Gold Bell Baptist Church in St. Joseph and retired from a fiberglass company as a foreman.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving and devoted wife, Lucille Carter of Waterproof; two daughters, Patricia Gills of Killeen, Texas, and Sandra Jackson of California; three sisters. Susie Jackson of Baton Rouge; Mary Ella Carter-Lee of Waterproof; Eloise Carter of Tuskegee, Ala.; and also 42 grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and other relatives.

