Two former Concordia Parish deputies arrested for crimes against juveniles Published 9:07 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — Two former Concordia Parish law enforcement officers face charges from the Attorney General’s Office related to sexual crimes against juveniles.

Tony Godbold, 35, who was released from his law enforcement duties last year for introducing contraband in to the jail and malfeasance in office, was booked into the Concordia Parish jail Tuesday night. Former narcotics deputy John Cowan has a warrant out for his arrest.

Agencies expect Cowan to turn himself in at some point today.

Email newsletter signup

Both face charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and carnal knowledge of juveniles.

Godbold is charged with three counts indecent behavior with juveniles and two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Cowan faces charges of three counts indecent behavior with juveniles, one count carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count of obstructing justice by intimidating a witness.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations of crimes against minors in December 2022 and later turned over the investigation to the Attorney General’s Office because the two men were formerly employed by CPSO as deputies.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.