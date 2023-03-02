Great time for a great cause: Save the Hall Ball is Saturday Published 1:52 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

NATCHEZ — On Saturday, admirers of Natchez historic houses will gather to celebrate and help “save” arguably our city’s grandest — Stanton Hall.

The Save the Hall Ball is Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight at Stanton Hall and The Carriage House.

The Pilgrimage Historical Association, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, has named honorary chairmen for this year’s event Ginny Feltus Brewer, Peyton Feltus, and Terrel Williams.

Since the first Save the Hall Ball in 2015, the Pilgrimage Historical Association has contributed, through gifts from its members and others, more than $800,000 for capital improvement projects at Stanton Hall and Longwood.

Of those funds, $525,000 went to Stanton Hall for repairs to its roof and masonry structure. Longwood received $65,000 to repair the cedar shake roof on its dependency. Another $140,000 went to the repair of the roof on the main structure at Longwood, and $32,000 went toward a new fire suppression system at Longwood.

In addition, James McHenry Wade, who is Longwood historian and curator, personally funded a $34,000 extensive repair of the porch at Longwood.

In addition to a cocktail buffet and open bar, the black tie event will feature entertainment by the dance band, Ascension. The highlight of the night, however, is the Silent Auction, which will be held in the triple parlors of Stanton Hall from 8 to 10 p.m. Items up for auction range from a vacation to the Hamptons to gift items from Natchez boutiques.

The evening will end with a late-night breakfast in the Queen’s Room beginning at 10 p.m.

Tickets are still available for purchase at Eventbrite.com for $100 per person. Here’s the link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/save-the-hall-ball-tickets-536219676487?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Christy Williams, executive director of the Pilgrimage Garden Club, said tickets could be purchased at the door.

“We will be able to take checks or credit card payments,” she said.

“Our donations this year have skyrocketed. We have a lot of new people in town, and, of course, it’s a great cause. We love that we are able to tell people exactly where their money goes,” Williams said. “It is definitely going to be a super fun event. The weather is going to be great. And we love to show off our properties.”

Items available for silent auction include:

• Ginny & Charles Brewer – Santarena Hotel 3-Night Stay in Las Catalinas, Costa Rica, $250 GC from Las Catalinas Collection boutique

• Ginny Brewer – Aviana Clutch – it is perfect for all occasions! 100% cotton woven with glass beads, metallic thread, leather, satin fabric, brass chain.

• Stephen Guido – 30-minute helicopter tour of Natchez for 2

• Sarah & Jim Smith/Betsy & Sim Mosby – 4 Club Level tickets to the Ole Miss Rebels Football season opener, September 2nd and 2-night stay in 3-bedroom condo Airbnb Creekside in Oxford

• Paul & Susan Meng, Rifle Point – 2 night/days of hunting for up to 8 hunters at beautiful Rifle Point during 2023-24 season, includes Lodging and Meals

• Kevin Stone Antiques – 19th Century Italian Marble of Young Girl

• Martha Salters – 3-night stay in 4-bedroom condo at The Enclave in Orange Beach, Alabama

• Netterville Jewelry – 14k diamond and London Blue Topaz ring & diamond white gold earrings

• Noble and Fayla Guedon – 3-night stay at the Guedon’s home on Lake St. John

• Melody Thayer – 1 week stay during April 2023 in beautiful Hamptons restored 1860s 4-bedroom barn/home in Bridgehampton, NY, close to town and beaches

• Debbie Wilson, Photographer – “The River’s Edge” photograph on mirror

• Noble Guedon – one hour sunset flight over Natchez

• Spirits of Natchez – 6 bottles of champagne, variety

• Gwen Massey – 2-night stay at The Main Street Loft, Natchez

• Natchez Balloon Races Festival Package

• Kevin Stone Antiques – Pair of St. Anne Gray Marble Tazza Garniture

• Julie Johnson – One Christmas tree decoration service

• John & Valerie Bergeron – Beatrix Ball VENTO XL Alba Punch Bowl Centerpiece

• John Grady Burns – Wine & Cheese Party for 10 at The Nest

• N. Forrest Germany, Photographer – “The Pride Trilogy” Series No. 2

• The Nest – one Orchid a month for a year

• Terrel Williams, The Burn – Champagne & Canapes by the Pool for up to 10 people

• Tickets for 2 to Pilgrimage Garden Club’s Derby Party AND Barbiecore for The Cure

• Coast Episcopal Day School – 2 Patron Tickets to Toast to the Coast

• Mrs. Holder’s Antiques – Framed vintage cigar ad, artwork from The Elms attic

• Wayne Bryant – Bob Canon art

• Natchez Olive Market – Gift Basket

• Noelle Stewart – IPL Photo facial, Full face Laser Resurfacing

• American Queen Voyages – lunch and a tour aboard the American Queen for 4 guests with Regina Charboneau

• Lee Carby – Stay at the Cotton House, Cleveland, Mississippi

• Goldman Equipment – Kettle Joe – Kamado Joe Grill

• Vaughan City Drugs – Rayban Sunglasses

• Elsa Ceramics, Patricia Gaudé Huffines – 2 white Earthenware trays

• Brakenridge Furniture – Outdoor Rattan Chair

• Jim & Ruthie Coy – Waterford Crystal Lismore 2 Pops Cobalt & 2 Hot Pink Cocktail Glasses

• Restore, Health & Wellness – $250 Gift Card, 1-hour massage

• Hallelujah Wine & Spirits – Case of La Crema Pinot Noir

• Lansdowne, Marsha Colson – Triple Punch Party for 20 including home tour

• Diane Dupont – 2-hour Interior Decorating Consultation

• Ginny Brewer – Jagger Clutch has the bling factor – takes you from casual to glam

• Ginny Brewer – Linen blouse custom designed for Las Catalinas Collection coral with embroidered neckline with beaded bees on the sleeves, and Travel Wrap

• Fit Pilates – Leigh Saunders Pilates classes, 4 drop-ins

• Carlton Dentistry – In-office Teeth Whitening

• The Carriage House – Pool Party for 20 at Stanton Hall includes food and cash bar

• Affinity Yoga, Mary Frasier – 2 private yoga classes + 2 in studio classes for purchaser and one guest & 2 private Reiki Sessions for purchaser and guest.

• Kristen Oaks White – Original Artwork

• Betsy and Sim Mosby – Weekend stay at their Orleans Street Airbnb in Natchez

• Elizabeth Hall – 2 dozen macarons

• Moreton’s – Flowers by the Month

• Tom Graning – 2 $100 GoMart Gift cards & one On-The-Go Deli $50 gift card

• Rise N Shine – Handmade Mississippi Cutting Board and Natchez Golf Towel

• Molly Manning Robertson – $50 Gift Certificate

• Natchez Picnic Company – Romantic Picnic Set up for Two including Champagne

• Katie’s Ladies – $100 Gift Certificate

• Kaelin Daye, Photographer – Eola Ice Storm Photo

• Mother’s Natchez – Gift Basket

• Old South Trading Post – Gift Basket of Goodies

• Natchez Unique – The Bunny Basket of Honey

• Soiree – Necklace

• Dr. Lee Falkenheiner – Teeth Whitening

• A Galerie – Tulip watercolor and oyster shell tassel

• Natchez Festival of Music – Tickets

• T.G. McCary Photography – Portrait session and one 11 X 14 Sovereign Portrait