Robert Lee Carter Published 9:51 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

FERRIDAY, La. — Funeral services for Robert Lee Carter, 67, of Ferriday, will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Ferriday under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Pastor LeRoy White will officiate.